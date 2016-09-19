Research NewsBacteria Spread Infection in Plants by Manipulating Water Level in Leaves
HHMI researchers identify the mechanisms that pathogenic bacteria use to waterlog the space between plant cells in the leaves, allowing the bacteria to reproduce and spread infection.
